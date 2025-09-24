Gries Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.83 and a 52-week high of $91.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

