Heather Scheibenstock Sells 15,344 Shares of Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Stock

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI – Get Free Report) insider Heather Scheibenstock sold 15,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.00, for a total transaction of A$15,344.00.

Ainsworth Game Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The company has a market cap of $281.22 million, a P/E ratio of 391.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Ainsworth Game Technology Company Profile

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services electronic gaming machines, and other related equipment and services in Australia, North America, Latin America, Europe, New Zealand, South Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers online real money and social games.

