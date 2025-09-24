MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and traded as low as $17.77. MediWound shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 70,107 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDWD. Wall Street Zen lowered MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MediWound from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MediWound has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

MediWound Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $193.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 142.18% and a negative return on equity of 96.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 858,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 147,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 43,591 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

