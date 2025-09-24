Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.28. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

