Tel-Instrument Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and traded as low as $3.30. Tel-Instrument Electronics shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

