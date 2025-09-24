Gries Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,584 Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,584 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $35,598,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31,181.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,970,000 after buying an additional 268,785 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 273.3% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 293,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after buying an additional 214,926 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 23.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.91 per share, for a total transaction of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $121.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.75.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

