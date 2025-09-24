Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Groupon in a report on Thursday, August 7th. They set a “mixed” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Groupon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Groupon from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Groupon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th.
Groupon Stock Performance
Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The coupon company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.48. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.The company had revenue of $125.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Groupon
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,148,000. Continental General Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,847,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. raised its holdings in Groupon by 10.5% in the first quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 198,062 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 88,463 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
About Groupon
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
