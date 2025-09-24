Gries Financial LLC Sells 65 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:MLM opened at $614.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $601.79 and a 200 day moving average of $550.15. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.