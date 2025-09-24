Gries Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Gries Financial LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $303.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.27. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, August 8th. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.86.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

