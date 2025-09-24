Golden State Equity Partners Has $219,000 Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF $FUMB

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 331,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,110 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 112,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 84,170 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 142,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15,095.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FUMB opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.