Gries Financial LLC Sells 670 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE:FLS opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowserve

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.