Gries Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

Gries Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,402 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 8,652.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,738,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,726 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,379,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after buying an additional 596,105 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,269,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,480,000 after buying an additional 1,257,851 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 899,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 814,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $26.58.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

