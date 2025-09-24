Gries Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March $UMAR

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Gries Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 2,497.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 195,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 188,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 68,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of BATS:UMAR opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $32.77 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $202.40 million, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.34.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (UMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – March (BATS:UMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.