Gries Financial LLC Has $389,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $2,107,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,855,781.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,412,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,737,000.84. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total value of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at $88,700,258.82. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $14,960,635. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

