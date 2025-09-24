Gries Financial LLC Invests $315,000 in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 92.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,736,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,062,000 after purchasing an additional 994,609 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 693,782 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 469.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 829,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,242,000 after purchasing an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Incyte by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,398,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,658,000 after purchasing an additional 506,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Incyte Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $84.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. Incyte Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $41,097.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,439.44. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $83,273.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,831.80. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,376 shares of company stock worth $3,859,312. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

