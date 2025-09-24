EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) vs. Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Head to Head Contrast

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allied Resources and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Allied Resources alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 12 11 1 2.54

EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $143.48, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allied Resources and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources -22.31% -2.80% -2.21% EOG Resources 25.25% 20.51% 12.93%

Volatility and Risk

Allied Resources has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Resources and EOG Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources $160,000.00 8.79 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -24.90 EOG Resources $23.70 billion 2.66 $6.40 billion $10.29 11.24

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources. Allied Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Allied Resources on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

(Get Free Report)

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.