New Horizon Aircraft (HOVR) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEFENSE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare New Horizon Aircraft to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Horizon Aircraft and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Horizon Aircraft 0 0 1 1 3.50 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors 409 2178 3413 126 2.53

New Horizon Aircraft presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.83%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies have a potential downside of 0.85%. Given New Horizon Aircraft’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Horizon Aircraft has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Horizon Aircraft N/A $5.20 million 21.70 New Horizon Aircraft Competitors $18.81 billion $730.78 million 11.84

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

New Horizon Aircraft’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Horizon Aircraft. New Horizon Aircraft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares New Horizon Aircraft and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Horizon Aircraft N/A -36.78% 37.46% New Horizon Aircraft Competitors -957.09% -49.98% -10.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of New Horizon Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEFENSE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

New Horizon Aircraft has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Horizon Aircraft’s peers have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Horizon Aircraft beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About New Horizon Aircraft

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter. New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lindsay, Canada.

