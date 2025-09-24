Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $68,000 Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 318.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,642,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 171,007 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 644,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,126,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

