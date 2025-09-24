Fortitude Family Office LLC Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco increased its holdings in MetLife by 105.5% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in MetLife by 652.3% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in MetLife by 128.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE MET opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 5.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MetLife from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

