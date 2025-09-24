Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,453,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,268.5% in the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 530,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after purchasing an additional 507,728 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,874,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,972,000 after purchasing an additional 406,046 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 833,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,568,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 622,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,671,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.02.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

