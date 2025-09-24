iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Holdings Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.7% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after buying an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $645.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $601.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $670.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

