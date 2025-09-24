Revisor Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 67.4% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $2,166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 398.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $104.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

