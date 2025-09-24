Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after buying an additional 6,886,784 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.7%

KVUE stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 112.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

