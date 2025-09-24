Revisor Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 100.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 379.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after buying an additional 31,736,423 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $658,981,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 190.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,664,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $484,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.5%

COP opened at $93.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.