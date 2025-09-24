Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF $IDLV Holdings Cut by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4%
IDLV opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $34.40.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
