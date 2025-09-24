Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF $IDLV Holdings Cut by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.4%

IDLV opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $404.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $34.40.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of about 200 stocks showing low price volatility pulled from the S&P Developed ex-US and South Korea LargeMidCap BMI Index. IDLV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.