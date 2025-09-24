Fortitude Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Fortitude Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $424.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.40.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

