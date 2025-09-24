AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.08.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AGF Management

Insider Activity

AGF Management Stock Performance

In other AGF Management news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$832,761.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. Insiders sold 86,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,159,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

TSE AGF.B opened at C$14.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$920.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$8.17 and a 12 month high of C$14.55.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.