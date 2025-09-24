Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on UGP. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Up 3.7%

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 9,457,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 776,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,695,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 803,065 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 75.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,878,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 806,463 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 608,951 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,382,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultrapar Participacoes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.