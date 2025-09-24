FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FVR shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of FrontView REIT in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded FrontView REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FrontView REIT from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FrontView REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 31st.

In related news, Director Elizabeth F. Frank bought 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,931.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,177 shares in the company, valued at $64,401.88. This represents a 118.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in FrontView REIT by 18,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FrontView REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

NYSE FVR opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.44. FrontView REIT has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $276.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FrontView REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.37%.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

