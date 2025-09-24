KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.5429.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. KE has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in KE during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,661,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in KE by 13.2% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 949,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,849,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

