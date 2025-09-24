Golden State Equity Partners Reduces Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Crown Castle by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.06.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.1%

CCI stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $119.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.83%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.