AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.19, for a total transaction of $558,427.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,956,332,806.49. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $19,402,583. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CRM opened at $244.46 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.48 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.58.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.