Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Baring Financial LLC

Baring Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.40. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $485.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.