Golden State Equity Partners Boosts Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,206,046,000 after acquiring an additional 143,575 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,177,000 after buying an additional 30,775 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,425,000 after buying an additional 34,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,135,000 after buying an additional 69,882 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,805,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.9%

PSA opened at $282.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.60 and a one year high of $369.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

