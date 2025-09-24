Golden State Equity Partners Increases Stake in Sanofi $SNY

Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Sanofi were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 58.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,269 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $48,938,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after buying an additional 425,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 8,703.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 335,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 332,105 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.