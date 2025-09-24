AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF $TFI

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. SPDR Nuveen ICE Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

