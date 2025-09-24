AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 413.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of VSS opened at $143.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $102.76 and a twelve month high of $145.33. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

