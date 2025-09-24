AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $112.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

