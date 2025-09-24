AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP $NXP

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NUVEEN SL TFIP by 199,400.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NUVEEN SL TFIP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NUVEEN SL TFIP alerts:

NUVEEN SL TFIP Stock Performance

NXP stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. NUVEEN SL TFIP has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

NUVEEN SL TFIP Increases Dividend

About NUVEEN SL TFIP

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This is a positive change from NUVEEN SL TFIP’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NUVEEN SL TFIP (NYSE:NXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NUVEEN SL TFIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NUVEEN SL TFIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.