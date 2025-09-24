AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 16,411 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HYG opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $81.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

