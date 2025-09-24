AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.24.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

