Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Trex by 28.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 35,733.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 55.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 41.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $52.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $387.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Trex to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,123.54. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

