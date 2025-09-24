381 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust $FXF Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA FXF opened at $111.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $113.12.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

