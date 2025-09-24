Comparing Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS)

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -11.86% -18.58% -12.35% Actelis Networks -115.31% -264.19% -80.77%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Airgain has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Airgain and Actelis Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 0 3 0 3.00 Actelis Networks 0 0 1 0 3.00

Airgain presently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 99.06%. Actelis Networks has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,153.13%. Given Actelis Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Actelis Networks is more favorable than Airgain.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airgain and Actelis Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $60.60 million 0.84 -$8.69 million ($0.58) -7.36 Actelis Networks $7.76 million 0.58 -$4.37 million ($0.78) -0.51

Actelis Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain. Airgain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actelis Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Airgain beats Actelis Networks on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain



Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas. It offers embedded and NimbeLink embedded moderms; custom cellular solutions; cellular IoT development; cellular IoT development kits; and IoT data plans. In addition, the company provides 5G connectivity, smart repeaters, and fixed wireless access; asset tracking solutions, devices, and partners; and external antennas, fleet antennas, IoT antennas, network antennas, vehicle networking, partner solutions, and accessories. It offers its products under the Antenna Plus brand. It serves industrial, consumer, automotive fleet, enterprise, energy, medical, transportation, agriculture, services, and public safety markets. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Actelis Networks



Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

