Contrasting Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) & Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax and Booz Allen Hamilton are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Equifax and Booz Allen Hamilton, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equifax 0 6 12 1 2.74 Booz Allen Hamilton 2 6 3 1 2.25

Equifax currently has a consensus target price of $284.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.39%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Equifax.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equifax $5.68 billion 5.62 $604.10 million $5.11 50.44 Booz Allen Hamilton $11.98 billion 1.01 $935.00 million $8.14 12.07

This table compares Equifax and Booz Allen Hamilton”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Equifax. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equifax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equifax and Booz Allen Hamilton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equifax 10.95% 18.89% 7.84% Booz Allen Hamilton 8.70% 73.05% 11.61%

Dividends

Equifax pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Equifax pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equifax has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Equifax has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Equifax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Equifax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Equifax on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc. operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship. The USIS segment provides consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting services; mortgage services; financial marketing services; identity management services; and credit monitoring products. The International segment offers information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and other services to support debt collections and recovery management. The company serves customers in financial services, mortgage, retail, telecommunications, utilities, automotive, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as government agencies. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, India, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, Paraguay, Peru, Portugal, Spain, the United Kingdom, Uruguay, and the United States. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing. The company offers artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computer network related operations. In addition, it provides data science, engineering, visualization, and analysis related capabilities. Further, the company engages in user experience, user interface, graphic and web design, design thinking, sketching, and digital product design capabilities. Additionally, it architects and engineers help accelerate, scale, secure, and transform mission and business outcomes using the technologies and partner offering; offers software engineering in agile practices, DevSecOps, automation and Cloud, and Low/No Code Platform engineering; systems and digital engineering; and tech strategy and product management. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

