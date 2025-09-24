Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $522,447,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 336,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 212,325 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 126.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 369,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after buying an additional 206,066 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 527,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 166,671 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,130,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 143,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.95. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 51.46%.The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.8%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

