Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. $FTAI

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.83.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTAI opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.09. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $676.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 465.13% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

