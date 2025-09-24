AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) vs. Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) Financial Contrast

Profitability

This table compares Arrive AI and AstroNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrive AI N/A N/A N/A AstroNova -11.20% 1.09% 0.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of AstroNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of AstroNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrive AI and AstroNova”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrive AI N/A N/A -$4.54 million N/A N/A AstroNova $151.28 million 0.51 -$14.49 million ($2.25) -4.49

Arrive AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AstroNova.

Summary

AstroNova beats Arrive AI on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrive AI

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc. on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc. on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones. We have not started conducting commercial operations and we had no revenues for fiscal years 2022, 2023 or 2024. Arrive executed an exclusive patent license agreement on May 26, 2020 with its CEO, Mr. O’Toole and amended in December 2024 and March 2025, whereby Mr. O’Toole granted Arrive rights to use, sell, manufacture and otherwise commercialize certain technologies relating to secured drone delivery ALM mailboxes in exchange for license fees. Such technologies helped jumpstart our business operations and will continue to play such a critical role in our growth that we became heavily reliant on the right to use them. Our corporate address is in Fishers, Indiana.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, and OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and label materials, tags material, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbions under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software programs to design and manage labels and print images; and provides training and support. This segment serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries; and brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; TMX data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition platform; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems for facility and field testing; and Everest EV-5000, a digital strip chart recording system used primarily in aerospace and defense. This segment serves aerospace and aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

