Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $217.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPOR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total transaction of $102,942.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,692.16. The trade was a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

Shares of GPOR opened at $171.12 on Wednesday. Gulfport Energy has a 52 week low of $136.45 and a 52 week high of $210.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by ($0.85). Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.The business had revenue of $447.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.57 million.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

