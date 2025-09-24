TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TIM from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th.

TIMB stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. TIM has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. TIM had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 720.0%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

